We’re Behind Manchester City In Mentality, Former Liverpool Star Believes

Former Liverpool midfielder Jason McAteer believes that the Reds do not have Manchester City’s mentality yet and insisted that avoiding a loss on Sunday was more important for Liverpool.



Jurgen Klopp’s men salvaged a point at home against Manchester City on Sunday when Riyad Mahrez blasted a penalty over the bar in the dying embers of the game and it ended 0-0.











The result meant that Liverpool have now slipped down to third place in the table, but they continue to remain unbeaten in the league, behind Manchester City and Chelsea on goal difference.



Liverpool have endured a rough patch in recent weeks and are now without a win in their last four games across all competitions, a run that included defeats against Chelsea and Napoli in the EFL Cup and Champions League respectively.





McAteer thinks that the Reds are yet to attain Manchester City’s mentality and went on to claim that avoiding defeat against the defending champions was important as he is unsure of how good Liverpool are at dealing with setbacks, unlike the Citizens.



“I think if Liverpool had lost it would have been a bigger dent that City”, McAteer told LFC TV.



“I feel that City, they drew against Wolves and bounced back with four straight victories, they always come back stronger after a setback.



“With Liverpool I am still questioning that. I think we are getting there, but I still question it.



“Psychologically because it's City and you're chasing to finish above them, it would have been a big dent to lose.



"So psychologically, no harm done”, he added.



Liverpool will next face Huddersfield Town away from home when the Premier League returns to action after the international break.

