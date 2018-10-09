Yes, Had Interest From England, Says Marseille Star Linked With Arsenal and Tottenham

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur linked midfielder Morgan Sanson has revealed that he had discussions with clubs in England during the summer transfer window.



The 24-year-old midfielder’s future at Marseille was under the scanner with suggestions that he was attracting interest from a slew of clubs across Europe.











Premier League clubs were said to be eyeing a move for Sanson and both north London giants Arsenal and Tottenham were heavily linked with a move for the Frenchman.



Sanson admits that he was contacted by several clubs, including from England, during the summer transfer window and he even had discussions over possible offers.





However, he decided to continue in France and conceded that he never really seriously considered the possibility of leaving Marseille at the end of last season.



“Yes, I had contacts and discussions with foreign clubs”, the midfielder was quoted as saying by French magazine Le 10 Sport.



“But for me, it was always out of question to leave Marseille.”



Asked about the leagues he courted interest from, he said: “England, Italy and Germany.”



Sanson, who has turned in 78 appearances from Marseille since joining the club in January last year, has a contract until 2021 with the Ligue 1 giants.

