Aston Villa and Celtic Admired Scott McKenna Sure More Move Chances Will Come

Celtic target Scott McKenna has insisted that he is not thinking about Aberdeen’s refusal to sell him in the summer and feels he will eventually get his big move if he continues to perform.



McKenna was the subject of interest from several clubs during the summer transfer window, but Aberdeen decided against letting him go by rejecting all offers.











Celtic tabled a £3.5m bid, but it was not enough to convince Aberdeen to sell McKenna and Aston Villa also made a bid to sign the centre-back on transfer deadline day.



The centre-back admits that he had little idea about Aston Villa’s offer until his agent informed him on deadline day and he understood Aberdeen’s decision to not sell him as there was little time to bring in a replacement.





"I was not even thinking about it”, McKenna told Red TV.



"Then, on deadline day, I had been doing some running at the Barracks and, when I got back in my car, there were some missed calls from my agent.



"I phoned him back and he said there had been an offer from another club, Aston Villa.



"The club decided to knock it back and it is fine. It was the last day of the window, so it would have been difficult to get someone else in within that space of time."



The centre-back is not fretting over Aberdeen’s refusal to sell him and insisted that if he continues to perform consistently and the right offer arrives, he will eventually leave the Dons.



And McKenna says for now, he is more interested in doing well on the pitch at Pittodrie.



"If I keep playing well, there will be more to come. If there is an offer that is right, I will get a chance to move on.



"But now I am fully focused and enjoying playing for Aberdeen and wanting to be part of a successful team, winning trophies."

