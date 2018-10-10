Celtic Star Surprised More Clubs Not Linked With Brendan Rodgers

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic captain Scott Brown has conceded that he is not surprised at Brendan Rodgers being linked with the managerial vacancy at Aston Villa.



Villa are in the market for a new manager and have reportedly been turned down by Thierry Henry and Rui Faria in their quest to find Steve Bruce’s successor at Villa Park.











John Terry is said to have emerged as a serious candidate to become the next Aston Villa boss, but there are suggestions the club are also considering the possibility of snaring Rodgers away from Celtic.



The Northern Irishman has won back-to-back domestic treble at Celtic and Brown admits that it is not surprising that he is getting job offers from England as he is one of the best managers around.





The Celtic captain is surprised that more clubs are not looking to appoint Rodgers after what he has done at Liverpool and Parkhead but is hopeful he will stay in Glasgow for a few more years.



Speaking about the Aston Villa links, Brown was quoted as saying by STV: "The gaffer is always going to get job offers because he's a top manager.



"What he has done in Scotland has been exceptional.”



He added: "It's amazing more people haven't come in because of what he has done at Liverpool and Celtic.



"He loves this club, he wants to be here and here's hoping he can stay here for a little bit longer."

