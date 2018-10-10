Everyone Develops At Different Rates – Chelsea Star Ready To Grab International Chance

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea midfielder Ross Barkley has insisted that he is equipped to make his mark for his country more than ever after getting back to his best shape at Stamford Bridge under Maurizio Sarri this season.



Barkley, who earned his first call-up to represent the national team in over two years, had torrid luck with injuries over the last year.











The midfielder suffered a hamstring problem that required surgery and was sidelined for seven months at Everton before he joined Chelsea on a £15m deal in January.



The 24-year-old was restricted to just 131 minutes of playing time in the Premier League under Antonio Conte, but is slowly getting back to his best after working hard at Chelsea so far this season.





The Englishman scored and registered an assist during Chelsea’s 3-0 win over Southampton on Sunday and insisted that he feels ready and well equipped to fulfil his potential for the national team.



"I feel much more mature and I'm ready to show what I'm capable of – which I've shown in spells", Barkley was quoted as saying by the BBC.



"Everybody develops at different rates. I understand my football better now, more than I ever have understood it before.



“I'm happy, confident and going in the right direction.



"I feel I'm better equipped now. I've had expectations on me from a young age and I've dealt with them.



"I've been through difficult spells but I'm coming out of it a better player. I've worked on my weaknesses defensively and worked on my attacking strengths.



"I think I'm becoming a better all-round player."



Barkley made his senior debut for the Three Lions in 2013 against Moldova in a FIFA World Cup qualifier and has earned 22 caps for the national team.

