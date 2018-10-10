Fans Will Let New Boys Know How Big Tottenham Game Is, West Ham Midfielder Says

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham captain Mark Noble believes the Hammers fans will do their job of reminding the new signings about the importance of facing Tottenham Hotspur after the international break.



A big win over Manchester United was followed by a defeat at Brighton for West Ham in the Premier League, but they are already preparing for a huge London derby after the international break.











Tottenham will take the short trip to the London Stadium on 20th October to take on West Ham and Noble is looking forward to the big derby game in front of the home fans.



The West Ham captain feels facing Tottenham is always a big game for his club and he was quick to remind the north Londoners about their recent record against the Hammers.





Noble said on Sky Sports News: “Spurs at home is always a massive game for us.



“We have got a good record against them lately but they have a fantastic team and got great players.



“We are looking forward to it.”



The Hammer insisted that he doesn’t need to do anything to stress the importance of the game to the new signings as he feels the West Ham fans will do their job.



He is certain that the new boys will realise how big the game will be once they take the pitch a week from Saturday.



“In the past from my experience, you don’t need to tell them that.



“They get that all week from West Ham fans on social media and in the streets.



“Once you fill the atmosphere in the London Stadium, they’ll know how big the game is.”

