Good Season At Everton Will Help – Lucas Digne Eyeing France Recall

Lucas Digne is confident that a good season at Everton will result in him getting back into the France national squad.



The left-back has been out of the France squad since March and was not part of the group that went on to win the World Cup in Russia in the summer.











The defender was struggling to play regular football at Barcelona and it led to him losing his place in the national team, which resulted in him missing out on a World Cup triumph.



Digne joined Everton in the summer and he is certain if he can have a good season at Goodison Park, he will be able to win his place back in his national team squad soon.





He told French sports daily L’Equipe: “The plan is to have a good season and help my club to finish as high as possible.



“If I can do that, then the rest will follow.”



The Frenchman is not afraid of increased competition for a place in the France squad and insisted it is up to him to step up and continue to perform in order to force his way back.



He believes that age is on his side and the Frenchman remains desperate to play for Les Bleus again.



“When I played in the World Cup in 2014 and the European Championship in 2016, there was a lot of competition as well – Layvin Kurzawa and Gael Clichy.



“The more competition, the better for me.



“It is up to me to continue working. I am only 25 and still have a future in front of me.



“When you have played for France, you always want to get back in the team.”

