Hull City Move Was Great – Liverpool Talent Hails Loan Benefits

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool loanee Harry Wilson believes that his move to Hull City in January helped him and insists that it played a crucial role in earning him his full Wales debut.



Wilson is currently on loan at Derby County in the Championship and grabbed the headlines when he scored a sublime free-kick during their win over Manchester United at Old Trafford in the EFL Cup.











The winger enjoyed a successful loan spell with Hull, where he scored seven times from his 13 appearances in the Championship for the Tigers last season.



The 21-year-old revealed that he was desperate to attain regular first team football when the offer from Hull arrived in January and insisted that he was happy with the way it turned out for him.





Wilson, who signed a long-term contract with Liverpool before joining the Rams in the summer, also admitted that his move to Hull helped him to make his full Wales bow.



“Early on in the year I was desperate to get out on loan and get some senior appearances in”, Wilson told the club’s official website.



“When Hull came calling it was a great, great move for me and when I went there I managed to get some goals and assists and get a senior Wales call-up.



“I got my full senior debut and a goal in China, and this season with Derby has been great.



"I’m in the Wales squad regularly now and I’m delighted."



Wilson has made nine appearances across all competitions for Derby this season and will likely have a crucial role to play if the Rams are to reach the playoffs.

