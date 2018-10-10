I’m Learning Lots From Frank Lampard – Liverpool Talent Harry Wilson

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool loanee Harry Wilson has insisted that he has been learning a lot from Derby County manager Frank Lampard since he joined the Rams on a season-long deal in the summer.



Wilson, who enjoyed a prolific loan stint at Hull City in the Championship during the second half of last season, joined the Rams after signing a long-term contract with Liverpool in the summer.











The winger has quickly settled in at Pride Park and scored from a long-range set-piece against Manchester United at Old Trafford during Derby’s triumph in the third round of the EFL Cup.



The 21-year-old insisted that he is indeed learning a lot from Lampard during training sessions at Derby and admitted that the former Chelsea man still has quality, that is evident whenever he joins in at training.





“Yes, definitely [learning from Frank Lampard in training]”, Wilson told the BBC.



“I think when the manager’s had half the career that he’s had, you’re going to learn and yes, I’m learning every day in training from his training sessions.



“All the advice he has given out, before or after games, I’m learning a lot.



“He can [still do it]. When he joins in during training you can tell he’s still got that quality in him.



“When he joins in the possessions, he rarely gives it away.



"When we do shooting at the end of training, he is always scoring worldies."



Derby are currently eighth in the table, with 18 points from their 12 games so far this season in the Championship.

