I’m Now Hungry For More – West Ham Talent Eyeing Fresh Outing

West Ham United youngster Conor Coventry has admitted that he is now hungry for more games after making his senior debut for the Hammers, something that capped off a memorable year at the club.



Coventry, 18, made his senior debut during West Ham’s thumping 8-0 win over League Two outfit Macclesfield Town in their third round EFL Cup clash last month.











The midfielder was one of four West Ham academy graduates who hogged the limelight during that game and was also the recipient of the ‘Dylan Tombides Award’ given to the best player in the academy every year, in April.



Coventry admitted that he is now feeling hungry for more involvement with the first team under Manuel Pellegrini this season and vowed to keep working hard in training to grab the manager’s attention.





“I think it’s been good start to the season”, Coventry told the club’s official website.



“The highlight was obviously the Macclesfield game, which I didn’t really expect coming into the season.



“It’s been a massive feeling for me and it was a night that could not have gone any better. It has just made me hungrier for more of that feeling.



“I just want to keep training with the first team whenever I can and get into more squads and keep trying to play well and doing my stuff in the Under-23s.”



Coventry is now preparing to represent the Republic of Ireland Under-19s side as they face a trio of important UEFA European Under-19 Championship qualifiers against Bosnia and Herzegovina, the Faroe Islands and the Netherlands.

