XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

10/10/2018 - 19:07 BST

I’m Now Hungry For More – West Ham Talent Eyeing Fresh Outing

 




West Ham United youngster Conor Coventry has admitted that he is now hungry for more games after making his senior debut for the Hammers, something that capped off a memorable year at the club.

Coventry, 18, made his senior debut during West Ham’s thumping 8-0 win over League Two outfit Macclesfield Town in their third round EFL Cup clash last month.




The midfielder was one of four West Ham academy graduates who hogged the limelight during that game and was also the recipient of the ‘Dylan Tombides Award’ given to the best player in the academy every year, in April.

Coventry admitted that he is now feeling hungry for more involvement with the first team under Manuel Pellegrini this season and vowed to keep working hard in training to grab the manager’s attention.
 


“I think it’s been good start to the season”, Coventry told the club’s official website.

“The highlight was obviously the Macclesfield game, which I didn’t really expect coming into the season.


“It’s been a massive feeling for me and it was a night that could not have gone any better. It has just made me hungrier for more of that feeling.

“I just want to keep training with the first team whenever I can and get into more squads and keep trying to play well and doing my stuff in the Under-23s.”

Coventry is now preparing to represent the Republic of Ireland Under-19s side as they face a trio of important UEFA European Under-19 Championship qualifiers against Bosnia and Herzegovina, the Faroe Islands and the Netherlands.
 