Jose Mourinho Set To Take In Serbia’s UEFA Nations League Clash

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho will be in attendance when Serbia take on Montenegro on Thursday night in a UEFA Nations League clash, according to the Serbian daily Telegraf.



The Portuguese has question marks hovering over his future at Manchester United following a poor start to the season in the Premier League.











A comeback home win over Newcastle United on Saturday is said to have bought Mourinho more time as he looks to navigate his way out of trouble at Old Trafford this term.



The Manchester United boss will be busy watching football during the international break and he will be at the Podgorica City Stadium on Thursday night when Montenegro host Serbia in a UEFA Nations League clash.





Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic has pulled out of the Serbia squad due to injury, but his manager will be taking in the action between the two sides on Thursday night.



Mourinho has been a regular watcher of Serbia games and watched them in action against Croatia and Austria recently.



There are claims the Manchester United boss is keeping an eye on Fiorentina defender Nikola Milenkovic, who is said to be a target for the Red Devils.



The 20-year-old centre-back is expected to feature for Serbia against Montenegro on Thursday night.

