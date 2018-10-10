XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

10/10/2018 - 21:58 BST

Jose Mourinho Set To Take In Serbia’s UEFA Nations League Clash

 




Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho will be in attendance when Serbia take on Montenegro on Thursday night in a UEFA Nations League clash, according to the Serbian daily Telegraf.

The Portuguese has question marks hovering over his future at Manchester United following a poor start to the season in the Premier League.




A comeback home win over Newcastle United on Saturday is said to have bought Mourinho more time as he looks to navigate his way out of trouble at Old Trafford this term.

The Manchester United boss will be busy watching football during the international break and he will be at the Podgorica City Stadium on Thursday night when Montenegro host Serbia in a UEFA Nations League clash.
 


Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic has pulled out of the Serbia squad due to injury, but his manager will be taking in the action between the two sides on Thursday night.

Mourinho has been a regular watcher of Serbia games and watched them in action against Croatia and Austria recently.


There are claims the Manchester United boss is keeping an eye on Fiorentina defender Nikola Milenkovic, who is said to be a target for the Red Devils.

The 20-year-old centre-back is expected to feature for Serbia against Montenegro on Thursday night.
 