Liverpool Set For Post International Break Injury Boost

Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana will be available to face Huddersfield Town after the international break after recovering from a groin injury, according to the Times.



The 30-year-old midfielder played just three minutes of Premier League football before suffering a groin injury during the last international break with the England squad.











Lallana has missed the Reds' last four Premier League games and opted to stay at Melwood and train rather than travel to Napoli with the Liverpool squad last week.



However, the midfielder has now completely recovered from his groin problem and will be available to face Huddersfield after the international break later this month.





Lallana is unlikely to get a start for the Reds because of the fierce competition for places in midfield but he will boost Jurgen Klopp’s options on the bench.



The England international is ready to kick-start this season after the break, after initially struggling to get game time and then getting struck down by an injury.



Lallana also spent large portions of last season on the sidelines due to persistent hamstring problems and featured in only 16 games in all competitions for the Merseyside giants.



The 30-year-old, who has 34 caps to his name for England, has made 141 appearances for the Reds thus far.

