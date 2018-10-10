Steven Gerrard And Coaches Have Created A Buzz – Rangers Talent

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers shot-stopper Robby McCrorie has revealed that Steven Gerrard and his coaching staff have created a buzz around the club since taking over at Ibrox in the summer.



The Light Blues have been impressive in recent weeks and entered the international break on the back of convincing victories over Rapid Vienna in the Europa League and a 3-1 drubbing of league leaders Hearts on Sunday in the Scottish Premiership.











Gerrard has instilled a winning mentality at Ibrox after enjoying an unbeaten run that has seen Rangers win nine of their ten games on home soil so far this season.



McCrorie, who was promoted as the reserve goalkeeper at the club after Jak Alnwick’s departure on loan, went on to claim that Gerrard and his new coaching staff have created a buzz around the club.





The 20-year-old also suggested he is reaping the benefits of the breath of fresh air on offer at Ibrox this season courtesy of the change in personnel at the helm.



“It has been really good for me so far this season and I am happy with how things have gone”, McCrorie told SportTimes.



“It helps with the people that have come into the club in terms of the whole coaching staff and the manager.



“His name obviously stands for itself but the coaches have brought something for every player and I think every player feels that they are developing. I feel that I am developing as well.



“It is great to be a part of it and there is a buzz around the place. I think you can feel that, especially when we have got some big results, and long may that continue.



“For any young player to be involved in things like that, and what could possibly happen, can only help.



“I am looking further down the line and want to be more involved in things like that. I will try and pick up as much as I can along the way”, he concluded.

