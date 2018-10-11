XRegister
06 October 2016

11/10/2018 - 16:51 BST

Hard To Leave Arsenal, Still My Dream To Play For Them – Gunners Loanee

 




Arsenal attacker Reiss Nelson has admitted that it was hard to leave his boyhood club to go out on loan in the summer, but insists that the move was vital for him to gain experience.

Nelson, who joined Hoffenheim in the summer on a season-long deal, has already scored twice in just 93 minutes of playing time in the Bundesliga so far this season.




The winger is quickly adapting to his new surroundings in Germany and earned himself a call-up to the England Under-21 squad, who are scheduled to face Andorra and Scotland in their European Championship qualifiers during the international break.

The 18-year-old admitted that it was hard for him to leave Arsenal in the summer due to his attachment with his boyhood club, but insisted that it was the right move at this stage of his career as he needs enough playing time to develop steadily.
 


“It was hard to leave my boyhood club Arsenal, it’s still my dream to play for Arsenal, but I know I have to put that on hold and go and play abroad to get some experience in Germany”, Nelson told the FA's official site.

“So I’m trying to do my stuff there, get stronger and come back ready to play for Arsenal’s first team, so I had to take the opportunity to go there.


“I’ve settled in well and I’m enjoying it.

“My dad is German too, from near Munich, so I knew what to expect and I’m learning the language with an app called Babbel and it’s going well.”

The Young Lions need just a single point from their two remaining games to secure qualification for the European Championship in Italy next year.
 