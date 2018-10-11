I Can Talk To Him – Leeds Talent Salutes Member of Whites Backroom Team

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United youngster Jack Clarke has stressed that importance of having coach Carlos Corberan involved during first team training sessions.



The 17-year-old forward has been part of Leeds’ first-team training set-up since the start of the season and he made his debut for the club against Brentford at Elland Road on Saturday.











Corberan, who also coaches Leeds Under-23s, has been part of Bielsa’s first team backroom staff as well and Clarke admits that the Spaniard is a great help for the youngsters breaking into the senior set-up.



He conceded that his prior relationship with the Leeds Under-23s boss is of great help as whenever he needs advice, the youngster has no qualms over approaching Corberan for solutions.





Clarke indicated that having a known face in the Leeds coaching staff is a huge boost for all the youngsters coming into the set-up.



Asked about Corberan’s influence, the youngster said on LUTV: “It makes you comfortable really.



“When you don’t understand something during training, you've got questions and stuff then you can speak to Carlos because I have got a relationship with him where I feel comfortable to ask him questions.



“He can get advice from the coach and pass on to me so he has been really helpful and probably for all the young lads who are in the first team.”



Corberan recently expressed his delight at the way Clarke made an impact on his debut and is keen to prepare academy starlets to help the first team whenever needed.

