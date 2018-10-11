Just Can’t See David de Gea Leaving Man Utd – Former England Striker

Follow @insidefutbol





Former England striker Paul Mariner has indicated that David de Gea has very little in the way of options at the moment if he wants to leave Manchester United.



De Gea has a contract until the end of the season with Manchester United and the club are expected to take up the option of extending it for one more year, effectively keeping him until the summer of 2020.











Manchester United are also hoping to tie him down to a new long-term deal, but the Spaniard is claimed to be reluctant to sign on fresh terms with the club at the moment.



The club’s inability to compete for the top honours in England and in Europe is said to have forced the goalkeeper to consider his future, but Mariner indicated De Gea doesn’t have too many great options at the moment.





He feels most of the top clubs have their goalkeeping area sorted out and he can’t see De Gea leaving Manchester United in the near future.



Asked about rumours over De Gea’s future at Manchester United, Mariner said on ESPN FC: “I just don’t understand this.



“[Thibaut] Courtois is at Real Madrid, sitting on his backside, and everyone else is set with their goalkeepers.



“I just cannot see this [happening].”



Manchester United are still hopeful that they will be able to convince De Gea to sign a new long-term contract.

