XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

11/10/2018 - 11:25 BST

Let Your Work Speak For Itself, Former England Star Tells Jose Mourinho

 




Former England star Paul Mariner has insisted that Jose Mourinho needs to focus on doing his talking through his Manchester United team.

Manchester United have not been a happy camp since the summer after the club failed to land the defensive targets Mourinho wanted in order to strengthen the squad.




A poor start to their Premier League season and constant talk of a divided dressing room have further darkened the mood around the club and Mariner believes Mourinho needs to own up to some of the things he has said.

The former forward feels the Portuguese has not helped his squad by attacking the club and the players since the start of pre-season and has lacked conviction in his tactics as well.
 


He stressed the importance of harmony in the squad and believes it is up to the manager to keep his mouth shut and let his players and his work do the talking for Manchester United.

Marine said on ESPN FC: “It all started in pre-season where he was throwing the club and the players under the bus.


“He was telling fans not to come to the stadium.

“Mourinho can’t seem to get his team right.

"He has chopped and changed the whole time, he has criticised players, took [Eric] Bailly off after 20 minutes [against Newcastle]. He put [Scott] McTominay in the back three for a period before changing it again.

“So who knows what’s going on in that dressing room?

“I agree that the players need to earn their wages and play but it’s up to the manager to keep some harmony in the ranks.”

He added: “So much just comes out of Old Trafford that doesn’t need to come out.

“Mourinho has just got to close his mouth, let the players and the work on the training ground do the talking.” 
 