XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

11/10/2018 - 12:09 BST

Marcelo Bielsa Has Pushed Me On, Leeds United Starlet Admits

 




Leeds United youngster Jack Clarke believes training with the first team and working under Marcelo Bielsa has helped him to turn into a better player.

The 17-year-old has been regularly training with the first team since the start of the campaign as Bielsa has sought to take in some of the talented academy youngsters under his fold.




Injuries to Kemar Roofe and Patrick Bamford have opened up a place for him in the squad and he made his debut for Leeds against Brentford last weekend when he came on in the second half.

Clarke is enjoying life at Leeds and admits that since the start of pre-season in the summer, it has been a brilliant ride for him at Elland Road.
 


The youngster has enjoyed the experience of training with the first team and working under Bielsa, which he feels has only made him a better player over time.

Clarke said on LUTV: “As soon as I came back in since pre-season, I think it has been good for me.


“It has really brought me up as a player, working with Marcelo and the coaching staff and they have really pushed everybody on.

“With me, it has been brilliant to step up and train with the first team here because when you play with them, it makes you a better player.”

It remains to be seen whether Clarke remains part of the squad when Leeds return to action after the international break, when some of the injured stars may be closer to fitness. 
 