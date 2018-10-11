Marcelo Bielsa Has Pushed Me On, Leeds United Starlet Admits

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United youngster Jack Clarke believes training with the first team and working under Marcelo Bielsa has helped him to turn into a better player.



The 17-year-old has been regularly training with the first team since the start of the campaign as Bielsa has sought to take in some of the talented academy youngsters under his fold.











Injuries to Kemar Roofe and Patrick Bamford have opened up a place for him in the squad and he made his debut for Leeds against Brentford last weekend when he came on in the second half.



Clarke is enjoying life at Leeds and admits that since the start of pre-season in the summer, it has been a brilliant ride for him at Elland Road.





The youngster has enjoyed the experience of training with the first team and working under Bielsa, which he feels has only made him a better player over time.



Clarke said on LUTV: “As soon as I came back in since pre-season, I think it has been good for me.



“It has really brought me up as a player, working with Marcelo and the coaching staff and they have really pushed everybody on.



“With me, it has been brilliant to step up and train with the first team here because when you play with them, it makes you a better player.”



It remains to be seen whether Clarke remains part of the squad when Leeds return to action after the international break, when some of the injured stars may be closer to fitness.

