Not Had Chocolate For Months, Couldn’t Have A Tea – Rangers Star On Strict Regime

Rangers striker Kyle Lafferty has applauded the Gers and their professional approach towards fitness levels.



Lafferty, who returned to Ibrox for a second stint in August, has settled in well under Steven Gerrard and believes he is reaping the fitness rewards.











The Northern Irishman has made nine appearances since arriving from Hearts in the summer and netted four goals during that time, with his latest coming against St Johnstone in the Scottish Premiership.



The 31-year-old applauded the coaching team at Rangers for adopting a very strict and professional fitness regime that has helped him and others maximise their output, irrespective of age or any other factors.





Lafferty also admitted that he had to restrict himself from consuming chocolates and crisps, two of his favourite snacks, since arriving at Ibrox.



“It definitely feels like a more professional place now”, Lafferty told Rangers TV. “Everything we do is so professional and thought through.



“When we qualified for the group stage of the Europa League and we were flying home from Russia I wasn’t allowed a cup of tea on the plane because we had the Old Firm game a couple of days later and I needed to sleep properly.



“They are looking at everything you eat and drink which is new to me because I have always been able to eat and drink whatever I wanted. Here it is properly professional now.



“I don’t think I have had a bar of chocolate in about three months! Chocolate and crisps were one of my big things at night.



“I came here, was put on a different regime and I feel so much fitter. I feel probably the fittest I have felt in five or six years”, he admitted.



Lafferty came off the bench towards the end of the second-half during Rangers’ 3-1 win over Hearts on Sunday in the Premiership.

