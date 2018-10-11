Only Realised After Game How Big It Was – Leeds United Talent On Debut

Follow @insidefutbol





Jack Clarke has conceded that it took a while for him to take in the enormity of the moment when he made his debut for Leeds United last weekend.



The 17-year-old Leeds academy starlet has been regularly training with the first team squad this season and has been on Marcelo Bielsa’s radar for a while.











With injuries to first-team strikers, the youngster finally got his opportunity on Saturday against Brentford and he came on in the second half to make his debut for the Yorkshire giants.



Clarke impressed observers with his debut performance but the youngster admits the time he came on to the pitch, he didn’t realise the enormity of the moment for his career.





He conceded that everything happened quickly during those moments and he only realised after the game what big of an achievement it was for him to make his debut for Leeds.



The 17-year-old forward told LUTV: “When I realised I was coming on, it didn’t hit me straight away.



“I sort of got ready as quickly as I could and just get on the pitch as quickly as I could.



“I couldn’t really think about anything I had done, andf only thought about making my debut after everything settled down and the game was finished – but yes it was brilliant.



“I felt nervous standing on the side of the pitch, which is when it felt real but yes, enjoyed every minute of it.”



Clarke has been scoring goals for Leeds’ academy teams and is expected to remain on Bielsa’s radar selection for the time being.

