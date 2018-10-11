XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

11/10/2018 - 15:46 BST

Steven Gerrard Pulled Me In – Rangers Talent Admits He Thought Another Loan Would Happen

 




Rangers youngster Robby McCrorie has admitted that he thought he would go out on loan this season, but revealed that Steven Gerrard insisted on keeping him at Ibrox instead.

McCrorie, who spent last season on loan at Berwick Rangers, was included alongside Allan McGregor, Wes Foderingham and Jak Alnwick as the first team’s goalkeeping options when the Gers travelled to Spain for pre-season.




Gerrard opted against sending McCrorie out on loan again as he sanctioned a season-long deal for Alnwick, who joined Scunthorpe United in England, to give the youngster a step-up as the third-choice option at Ibrox.

The 20-year-old insisted that he is benefitting tremendously from working alongside McGregor and Foderingham and claimed that he is learning a lot from the two senior custodians at Rangers this season.
 


McCrorie also admitted that he thought he would be asked to go out on loan for another season but revealed that it was Gerrard who told him that he wanted him at the club.

“We have obviously got very good' keepers at Rangers. Greegsy has been excellent and Wes, when he has been called upon, has been excellent as well”, McCrorie told SportTimes.


“For me, I am still young and I can only learn from keepers like that. Greegsy has got loads of experience and Wes has been here for a few years and done really well.

“So I can take tips from both of them and it is a bonus to have the manager’s backing as well.

“Last season I was out on loan and I felt that I learned a lot from the experience.

“This year, I probably did think I was going out again but I was still open-minded and I just had to do my best when I came in for pre-season.

“I seem to have done well and impressed the manager and he pulled me in and said he wanted me at Rangers."

McCrorie has represented Scotland across various age groups and is now a part of the Under-21 squad after making his debut in May.
 