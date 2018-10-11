Too Laid Back – Ronald Koeman Keen To See Virgil van Dijk Improve

Follow @insidefutbol





Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman believes that Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk needs to improve his game a little as he has been showing a "laid back" attitude of late.



The former Everton manager's side were beaten by world champions France in a UEFA Nations League match last month, with the 27-year-old being guilty of being beaten to a cross by Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud.











The former Celtic man was also responsible for giving away a penalty as his club Liverpool played Premier League champions Manchester City last weekend, though the spot-kick was missed by Riyad Mahrez.



Koeman, who snapped up Van Dijk for Southampton in 2015, insists that he has seen far better things from the Liverpool man and the defender is not putting in his best efforts of late.





Reflecting on his conversation with the Dutch international post the loss against France last month, Koeman was quoted as saying by beIN Sports: "I told Virgil within 30 seconds of the end of the game against France what I thought.



"I know him so well – and that means I know where all his little faults are.



"Virgil has to improve, not a lot, but sometimes he is a little too laid back. That needs to change.



"There are moments as a defender when you should be no more than three feet away from the striker you are marking."



Van Dijk is currently with his national team preparing for the UEFA Nations League clash against Germany before meeting Belgium in a friendly.

