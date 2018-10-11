Tottenham Hotspur Star Pulls Out Of England Squad

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur star Danny Rose has withdrawn from the England squad due to an injury and has returned to his club for treatment.



Rose has started five out of Tottenham’s last six Premier League games and was named in the England squad for the fixtures against Croatia and Spain during the international break.











However, the left-back won’t be playing for the Three Lions in the game as he has withdrawn from the squad and has returned to Spurs.



Rose joined the England camp earlier this week with minor injuries but it seems the defender is not fit enough to represent the Three Lions in the upcoming games.





Southampton goalkeeper Alex McCarthy has also withdrawn from the squad due to injuries and has returned to the south coast club for treatment.



A statement on England’s Twitter feed read: “Having arrived in camp with minor injuries, Alex McCarthy and Danny Rose have now returned to their clubs and won't feature in this month's games."



It remains to be seen Rose, who has 25 caps to his name for England, will feature for Tottenham immediately after the international break is over when his side take on West Ham at the London Stadium.

