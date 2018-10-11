XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

11/10/2018 - 10:48 BST

Tottenham Hotspur Star Pulls Out Of England Squad

 




Tottenham Hotspur star Danny Rose has withdrawn from the England squad due to an injury and has returned to his club for treatment.

Rose has started five out of Tottenham’s last six Premier League games and was named in the England squad for the fixtures against Croatia and Spain during the international break.




However, the left-back won’t be playing for the Three Lions in the game as he has withdrawn from the squad and has returned to Spurs.

Rose joined the England camp earlier this week with minor injuries but it seems the defender is not fit enough to represent the Three Lions in the upcoming games.
 


Southampton goalkeeper Alex McCarthy has also withdrawn from the squad due to injuries and has returned to the south coast club for treatment.

A statement on England’s Twitter feed read: “Having arrived in camp with minor injuries, Alex McCarthy and Danny Rose have now returned to their clubs and won't feature in this month's games."


It remains to be seen Rose, who has 25 caps to his name for England, will feature for Tottenham immediately after the international break is over when his side take on West Ham at the London Stadium.
 