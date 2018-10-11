You Can’t Ignore Prize At End – Sunderland Boss Jack Ross On EFL Trophy

Follow @insidefutbol





Sunderland boss Jack Ross insists that though the group format of games in the EFL Trophy adds to the congestion in an already busy season, the prize that awaits at the end cannot be ignored.



The Black Cats ensured progress in the competition with a resounding 3-1 win against League Two side Carlisle United at the Stadium of Light earlier this week.











Progress though means that the number of games to be played over the course of the season increases and with 46 league games already scheduled, it puts pressure on the players, who have less time to recover after matches.



The 42-year-old manager though believes that the opportunity to win silverware and to play at England's national stadium makes it impossible to ignore.





“When you come into the season you know these fixtures are here, and it is a group format now it adds to the congestion", Ross was quoted as saying by Chronicle Live.



“But there is a big prize at the end of it, it’s silverware, it’s a game at the national stadium, so I don’t think you can ignore that."



The Black Cats will now enjoy a break of a week-and-a-half and will resume their campaign with a match against Shrewsbury Town on 20th October.



Sunderland will then play Doncaster and Southend before the end of the month.

