Arsenal, Crystal Palace and Watford Eyeing Swoop For Mexico International

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal, Crystal Palace and Watford are amongst the Premier League clubs who are keeping close tabs on FC Porto midfielder Hector Herrera, who is out of contract next summer.



After an impressive World Cup with Mexico, the midfielder’s future at Porto was under the scanner, but he decided to stay at the club for the final year of his contract.











He has so far refused to sign a new deal with Porto and is eyeing leaving the club at the end of the season on a free transfer.



The 28-year-old’s contract situation has attracted the attention of several clubs and a trio of Premier League teams are interested in snapping him up next year.





According to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, Arsenal, Crystal Palace and Watford are laying down the groundwork for an eventual approach to sign Herrera on a free transfer next year.



The trio are aware of his contract situation and are taking the temperature on whether the midfielder would be interested in a move to England at the end of the season.



Herrera has also been attracting interest from Inter and Roma in Italy and is expected to have more options by the time 2019 rolls out.



The midfielder will be free to talk to clubs outside Portugal regarding a pre-contract during the January transfer window.

