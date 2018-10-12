Former Chelsea Boss Antonio Conte Joins Thierry Henry On Monaco Shortlist

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Chelsea manager Antonio Conte is on Monaco’s shortlist as Leonardo Jardim’s replacement but Thierry Henry remains their top choice to become the next coach.



Monaco formally parted ways with Jardim on Thursday due to a poor start to their season, which has seen the side drop down to 18th in the Ligue 1 table after nine league games.











The French giants have narrowed their options down to three shortlisted names and are currently finalising whom to appoint as their new coach in the coming days.



Monaco have been in talks with Henry, but according to French sports daily L’Equipe, former Chelsea boss Conte is also one of the names they have been considering.





The Italian has been out of work since leaving Chelsea in the summer and has been recently linked with replacing Julen Lopetegui at Real Madrid.



Former Monaco player Marcelo Gallardo has also been on their radar but his agent has claimed that the Argentine doesn’t want to leave River Plate at the moment.



However, Conte is still trailing behind Henry in the race and the Frenchman remains the favourite to become the next Monaco coach in the coming days.



The former Arsenal striker has agreed in principle to take charge of the club but they are still ironing important details, with Henry believed to have high demands.



The World Cup winner has already been in talks with several coaches as he finalises his possible backroom staff at the Stade Louis II.

