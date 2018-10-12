He’s An Arsenal Legend – Monaco Star Intrigued By Thierry Henry Possibility

Follow @insidefutbol





Monaco defender Benjamin Henrichs has revealed his intrigue at the possibility of working under Thierry Henry at the Stade Louis II.



Henry has been in talks with Monaco about replacing Leonardo Jardim, who formally parted ways with the club on Thursday after a poor start to the season.











The Arsenal legend has agreed in principle to take charge of the Ligue 1 giants, but the two parties are still discussing important details of the agreement and Henry’s expectations from the club.



The World Cup winner remains Monaco’s top choice and Henrichs admits that it would be an interesting time for the players if the Arsenal legend, who has been tipped as a future Gunners boss, arrives at the Stade Louis II.





Reacting to the Henry rumours, the defender was quoted as saying by French sports daily L’Equipe: “[He was] an extraordinary player and a legend at Arsenal.



“It would be interesting if he comes, but I cannot say anything more.”



Henrichs joined Monaco in the summer from Bayer Leverkusen and has made seven appearances for the Ligue 1 giants in all competitions.



Henry came close to taking over at Bordeaux in the summer.

