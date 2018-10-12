Now We Can Play Against Any Opposition – Rangers Talent Seeing Benefits of Games Programme

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers talent Cameron Palmer has insisted that the young Gers are adapting well to the different styles and approaches under Graeme Murty due to the healthy European competition on offer with the Games Programme.



The Games Programme was launched by the Old Firm giants last season as they decided to embark on clashes in which the Gers would go head to head against some of Europe’s biggest clubs at Under-20 level.











The Light Blues enjoyed a number of memorable results during the adventure last year as they secured victories over the youth teams of Bayern Munich and Valencia to cap off a successful inaugural edition of the programme.



Palmer, who is currently plying his trade with the youngsters at Ibrox under Murty, insisted that the tournament was a good opportunity for the young players to work on different styles and approaches.





“At the start of the season it was quite hard to adapt to the different styles but I think the Games Programme really helped us and we have changed the way we can play against teams”, Palmer told SportTimes.



“Some sit off, some have a high press.



“Hamburg was an example of us pressing and it really benefitted us.



"These games have given us experiences that we can use now so that we can play against any opposition.



“I have really enjoyed the season so far and I have played a lot of games, which is a big thing.



"I have the games under my belt and I have played some European teams.”



Palmer is yet to earn a call-up to the senior squad and will be looking to catch Steven Gerrard's eye.

