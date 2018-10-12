Steven Gerrard Has Made Me Feel Welcome And Wanted, Says Rangers Loanee

Follow @insidefutbol





Greg Docherty has insisted that Steven Gerrard has made sure that he feels part of the set-up at Ibrox despite deciding to send him on loan to Shrewsbury.



The 22-year-old midfielder was not expected to be part of Gerrard’s plans this season and hence, the Rangers boss decided to send him on loan to the English third tier club.











Docherty has lamented missing out on playing in Europe with Rangers, but insists that he still sees his long-term future at Ibrox despite playing at Shrewsbury at the moment.



The midfielder also stressed that Gerrard has done everything to make sure that he feels part of the set-up and Docherty was recently at Rangers, where he had a chat with the manager.





He now feels it is up to him to make sure Gerrard and Rangers’ faith in him is not misplaced and is keen to become a mainstay in their squad once he returns to the club next year.



Docherty was quoted as saying by the Scottish Daily Record: "The gaffer told me any time I'm up visiting, I should pop in. He said he wants me still to be around the place.



"My kit and my locker's still there and the last time I was up on a day off, I popped in to use the gym and had a quick chat with him and the staff.



"I'd scored the weekend before and the gaffer mentioned it. It's nice to know he's keeping an eye on me.”



Docherty added: "They have made sure I still feel very welcome and everyone seemed delighted to see me when I popped in which was nice.



“I know what I need to focus on to ensure I come back up the road and become a Rangers mainstay."

