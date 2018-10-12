XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

12/10/2018 - 19:58 BST

Steven Gerrard Has Made Me Feel Welcome And Wanted, Says Rangers Loanee

 




Greg Docherty has insisted that Steven Gerrard has made sure that he feels part of the set-up at Ibrox despite deciding to send him on loan to Shrewsbury.

The 22-year-old midfielder was not expected to be part of Gerrard’s plans this season and hence, the Rangers boss decided to send him on loan to the English third tier club.




Docherty has lamented missing out on playing in Europe with Rangers, but insists that he still sees his long-term future at Ibrox despite playing at Shrewsbury at the moment.

The midfielder also stressed that Gerrard has done everything to make sure that he feels part of the set-up and Docherty was recently at Rangers, where he had a chat with the manager.
 


He now feels it is up to him to make sure Gerrard and Rangers’ faith in him is not misplaced and is keen to become a mainstay in their squad once he returns to the club next year.

Docherty was quoted as saying by the Scottish Daily Record: "The gaffer told me any time I'm up visiting, I should pop in. He said he wants me still to be around the place.


"My kit and my locker's still there and the last time I was up on a day off, I popped in to use the gym and had a quick chat with him and the staff.

"I'd scored the weekend before and the gaffer mentioned it. It's nice to know he's keeping an eye on me.”

Docherty added: "They have made sure I still feel very welcome and everyone seemed delighted to see me when I popped in which was nice.

“I know what I need to focus on to ensure I come back up the road and become a Rangers mainstay."
 