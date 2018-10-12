XRegister
12/10/2018 - 19:31 BST

Support From Fans Unbelievable – Michael Carrick Thanks Supporters

 




Michael Carrick has insisted that the support the Manchester United fans have shown during a tough few last weeks has been immense for the club.

Carrick has been part of Jose Mourinho’s backroom staff since last season and his retirement at the end of the campaign made him a full-time coach at Manchester United.




Mourinho and his staff have been going through a tough period over the last few weeks as Manchester United continue to struggle on the pitch, but the fans have shown defiant support, both home and away.

And Carrick admits that the way they have supported the team on the pitch has been immense and feels they played a key role in pushing the side to a win over Newcastle United last weekend when they were 2-0 down at the break.
 


The former midfielder told the BBC: “They’ve been unbelievable.

“We’ve had some pretty tough times and it can go one of two ways. The support they showed helped us.”


The Manchester United first team coach also thinks that contrary to media reports, the team showed real spirit and togetherness in forcing a win over the Magpies at Old Trafford.

“I was so proud of them, to pull that back.

“There was a real spirit.”
 