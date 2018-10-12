XRegister
06 October 2016

12/10/2018 - 19:47 BST

We Made Them Look Good – Andrew Robertson Bemoans Scotland Loss

 




Scotland captain Andrew Robertson has admitted that his side have only themselves to blame for their poor showing against Israel in their UEFA Nations League defeat on Thursday.

Alex McLeish’s side blew a lead away from home in Haifa as the visitors succumbed to a 2-1 loss after being reduced to ten-men in the second half.




Charlie Mulgrew opened the scoring from the penalty spot in the 25th minute to hand Scotland a first half lead, but Dor Peretz’s goal in the 52nd minute restored parity between the two sides.

John Souttar of Hearts was sent off just after the hour mark when he picked up a second yellow for a tug at Munas Dabbur and a Kieran Tierney own goal in the 74th minute condemned the visitors to a bruising defeat in Israel.
 


Robertson, who was deployed as a wing-back by McLeish in a bid to accommodate both himself and Tierney in the line-up, admitted that Scotland have only themselves to blame for the poor result away from home.

"We started well and then were poor and they got a foothold in the game", Robertson told BBC Scotland.


"I don't want to take anything away from them [Israel] but I think it was more us being bad.

"If we play to our capabilities, we get a more positive result but we made them look good."

The result means that all three of Scotland, Israel and Albania are level on three points in Group 1 of League C in the UEFA Nations League.