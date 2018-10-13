Claim From Italy: Manchester United Fail With Bid For Serie A Defender

Follow @insidefutbol





Fiorentina have rejected a big money offer from Manchester United for Serbian centre-back Nikola Milenkovic, it has been claimed.



Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho was present in person to watch Milenkovic put in a fine performance in Serbia’s 2-0 win over Montenegro on Thursday.











The Portuguese saw enough to direct Manchester United to make a move for the young defender with a view to signing him during the January transfer window.



And according to Florence-based daily La Nazione, the Serie A outfit received a bid worth €60m from the Premier League giants for the right-footed Serbian centre-back.





However, Fiorentina rejected the initial offer from Manchester United and for the moment, they are refusing to consider selling him in January.



La Viola are keen to keep Milinkovic until at least end of the season and believe they could receive more lucrative offers for him in the summer.



Manchester United have not given up hope on signing him in January and are expected to return with another offer for the Serbian in the coming weeks and months.



Mourinho wants to add defensive reinforcements to his squad as he looks to recover from a poor start to the season and Manchester United sanctioning the bid indicates they remain committed to him.

