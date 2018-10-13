Even Without Ball We Were Dangerous – Celtic Defender On Aspect of St Johnstone Rout

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic defender Mikael Lustig has insisted that the Bhoys were dangerous against St Johnstone, even without the ball at their feet, and feels that it gave confidence to the players.



Lustig, who was the stand-in captain during Celtic’s 6-0 win over St Johnstone last weekend, has been a regular pick at the back for the Bhoys since he first arrived in 2012.











The defender played the entirety of the game at McDiarmid Park as the Hoops cruised to a comfortable win on the back of a quartet of goals from James Forest, while Odsonne Edouard and Callum McGregor completed the rout.



The 31-year-old managed to register an assist for McGregor’s goal and it capped off what was a dominant performance from the Scottish champions.





“Everything clicked on Sunday”, Lustig told Celtic View.



“But attack and defence always work together, so when we have a good defence, we’re attacking better, and we proved that against St Johnstone."



Lustig also believes a feature of Celtic's display against St Johnstone was that they were dangerous even when out of possession.



“We were really dangerous even when we didn’t have the ball, and we felt that if we could win the ball back in the right moment, we’d get chances and that proved to be the case.



"Everyone took responsibility and if we do that and work as a team, we know what we’re capable of.”



Celtic climbed to third place in the Scottish Premiership table with the win and will next face second placed Hibernian after the international break.

