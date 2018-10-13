XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

13/10/2018 - 20:51 BST

Even Without Ball We Were Dangerous – Celtic Defender On Aspect of St Johnstone Rout

 




Celtic defender Mikael Lustig has insisted that the Bhoys were dangerous against St Johnstone, even without the ball at their feet, and feels that it gave confidence to the players.

Lustig, who was the stand-in captain during Celtic’s 6-0 win over St Johnstone last weekend, has been a regular pick at the back for the Bhoys since he first arrived in 2012.




The defender played the entirety of the game at McDiarmid Park as the Hoops cruised to a comfortable win on the back of a quartet of goals from James Forest, while Odsonne Edouard and Callum McGregor completed the rout.

The 31-year-old managed to register an assist for McGregor’s goal and it capped off what was a dominant performance from the Scottish champions.
 


“Everything clicked on Sunday”, Lustig told Celtic View.

“But attack and defence always work together, so when we have a good defence, we’re attacking better, and we proved that against St Johnstone."


Lustig also believes a feature of Celtic's display against St Johnstone was that they were dangerous even when out of possession.

“We were really dangerous even when we didn’t have the ball, and we felt that if we could win the ball back in the right moment, we’d get chances and that proved to be the case.

"Everyone took responsibility and if we do that and work as a team, we know what we’re capable of.”

Celtic climbed to third place in the Scottish Premiership table with the win and will next face second placed Hibernian after the international break.
 