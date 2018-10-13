Ewood Park Will Be Like Home Game – Leeds Star Hails Immense Support

Follow @insidefutbol





Kemar Roofe is hopeful that he will be in the Leeds United squad that will travel to Blackburn Rovers and expects Ewood Park to be like a home game for the Whites.



The striker was in good goalscoring form before getting injured and was out for four weeks before getting back on the pitch for Leeds Under-23s against Burnley on Friday afternoon.











Roofe scored in a 2-2 draw and is now expected to return to the first team action once the Championship season commences again after the international break next weekend.



The 25-year-old has been working towards getting back to full fitness and is hopeful that Marcelo Bielsa will take him to Blackburn next weekend as part of the squad.





The striker said on LUTV: “That’s been the goal.



“I have trained all week, obviously now I have got the minutes and hopefully I’ll be involved against Blackburn.”



Roofe is looking forward to the Blackburn trip and admits Leeds’ away support will create an exciting atmosphere at Ewood Park when the first team return to action.



“It’s exciting times and the atmosphere is going to be great.



“The amount of away fans we're bringing it is immense.



"It will be like a home game for us."

