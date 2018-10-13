Exceptionally Well – Leeds United Star Salutes Pair For Stepping Up

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips insists that in spite of missing key players due to injury, those coming in for the Yorkshire giants have done exceptionally well.



The Whites have been without the services of key players, such as Pablo Hernandez, Kemar Roofe, Gaetano Berardi, Barry Douglas and Patrick Bamford, due to injury.











The trio of Roofe, Hernandez and Berardi have returned to training and are expected to be back at Bielsa's disposal soon.



In the absence of key first-teamers, youngsters such as Tyler Roberts and Jack Harrison have stepped up, and Phillips insists that the job they have done is more than impressive.





Responding to questions at a charity event for the club, the midfielder said that Roberts and Harrison have shown the kind of character they have in the dressing room.



“Obviously, you’re always going to miss key players, but I feel the players that have come in have done exceptionally well", Phillips was quoted as saying by Leeds Live.



“Tyler’s done really, Jack Harrison’s done really well.



“That just goes down to the kind of people we have in the changing room, how hard-working they are and how humble they are if they’re not playing week in, week out.



“If someone gets injured, it just goes to show how focused they are and how much they want to play for this club.”



Bielsa has been reluctant to change his starting eleven this season and it remains to be seen if any fit-again players will walk back into the side.

