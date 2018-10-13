XRegister
13/10/2018 - 16:29 BST

He Has Shown He’s World Class – Liverpool Star Impressed With Summer Signing

 




Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold insists that Reds shot-stopper Alisson is world-class, after the Brazilian’s steady start to life at Anfield following his arrival in the summer.

Alisson joined Liverpool in a £66.8m deal from AS Roma in the summer and has kept five clean sheets in the Premier League so far this season.




The Brazilian has looked assured between the sticks for Jurgen Klopp’s men since arriving at the club, and has hardly made an error, barring the mishap that happened at the King Power Stadium against Leicester City.

Alisson quickly recovered from that error and his performance against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, as Liverpool drew 1-1, was widely lauded.
 


Alexander-Arnold believes the goalkeeper is truly world-class and insisted that it is evident from his performances for Liverpool this season.

“The messages the manager gives us and the way we defend as a team is front footed”, Alexander-Arnold told the club’s official website.


“We don’t want to concede too many chances and we haven’t so far this season, but when the ‘keeper has been called upon, Alisson has made some world-class saves and shown he is a world-class ‘keeper.”

Liverpool currently occupy third place in the Premier League table and are only behind Manchester City and Chelsea on goal difference.
 