06 October 2016

13/10/2018 - 22:15 BST

He’s Like Mini Virgil van Dijk – Liverpool Defender Lauds Reds Team-Mate

 




Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold has hailed team-mate Joe Gomez, dubbing him a ‘mini-Virgil’ after drawing similarities between himself and Virgil van Dijk.

Gomez, who missed the Champions League final and World Cup due to injury, has quickly established himself alongside Van Dijk at the heart of Liverpool’s defence this season.




The duo have helped the Reds keep five clean sheets in the Premier League and Jurgen Klopp’s men also boast the joint-best defence in the division, alongside leaders Manchester City.

The 21-year-old has been lauded for his performances and Alexander-Arnold feels Gomez is a hungry individual.
 


Alexander-Arnold, who has formed an understanding with Gomez, thinks that the former Charlton Athletic man is showing himself to be a top class performer.

“He’s showing this season he is a top player”, Alexander-Arnold told the club’s official website.


“At a young age, he’s one of the best in his position in the league.

"That takes some doing, so that’s credit to him especially with the setbacks he has had.

“He has an immense hunger and drive to keep succeeding, going forward and getting better.

"You see that every day in training with the way he applies himself."

The right-back says that Gomez works well with Van Dijk and is many ways is a mini version of the Dutchman.

“The relationship he has forged with Virgil has really helped him.

"He probably looks up to Virgil as a bit of a role model.

"It’s like he’s a mini-Virgil at times!”

Gomez dislodged Alexander-Arnold at right-back in Liverpool's draw against Manchester City before the international break, with Dejan Lovren partnering Van Dijk.
 