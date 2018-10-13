He’s Phenomenon, A Monster, Will Manage Likes of Liverpool – Antonio Junior Vacca On Italian Coach

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Foggia star Antonio Junior Vacca has tipped Italian coach Roberto De Zerbi to boss a club such as Liverpool in the coming years.



A product of the AC Milan academy, the 39-year-old started his coaching career at Darfo Boario before taking charge of Foggia in 2014, where he narrowly missed out on promotion to Serie A.











He left Foggia in 2016 for Palermo, where he had an unsuccessful stint and despite being relegated with Benevento last season he earned praise for his work with the Serie A newcomers.



De Zerbi is currently in charge of Sassuolo, but his former Foggia star Vacca feels the coach is destined for bigger and better things in the future.





The player worked under De Zerbi at Foggia and believes he has the ability to soon take the next step and take charge of one of the big boys of Europe, such as Liverpool.



Reflecting on his time at Foggia, Vacca told Sky Italia: “We had a coach such as Roberto De Zerbi, who you could see has another level.



“He’s a phenomenon.



"I told my team-mates, 'this coach in three years will train clubs such as Barcelona or Liverpool'.”



Vacca continued: “He’s a step ahead of all, a real monster and brings out everything you have inside.



“He’s really unique.”



De Zerbi is still only 39 years old and started his playing career at AC Milan.

