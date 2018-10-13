It Will Make Me Think About Bigger Picture – Leeds United Star On Coaching License Plans

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United youngster Jamie Shackleton has insisted that he is keen on acquiring a coaching licence since it can help him see the bigger picture and further strengthen his skill-set.



Shackleton, who made his senior debut for the club under Marcelo Bielsa this season, has already made five appearances across all competitions for the Whites.











Bielsa has been pleased with what he has seen from Shackleton and has continued to keep him in and around the matchday squad.



Despite only turning 19 on Monday, Shackleton is already thinking about coaching and how understanding the other side of the game can help him.





The 18-year-old revealed that he has plans to acquire a UEFA B licence and insisted that it will help him to have a better understanding of the game in the future.



“It’s definitely something I’ll be able to use as a way of focusing my mind off my own performance and take some pressure off in that way – as well as setting me up for a future after football, which hopefully won’t be for a long time yet”, Shackleton told League Football Education magazine.



“It can also help my game right now, learning how to support and deal with players, and it makes you think about the bigger picture of the game rather than just your own individual role.



“It’s definitely something I’m hoping to sort out soon.”



Shackleton was one of several reserve team players that were promoted to the senior squad under Bielsa in the summer and he will be aiming to enjoy an extended run in the team soon.

