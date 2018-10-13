It’s Really Tight League – Celtic Star Wary of Rising Standards

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic defender Mikael Lustig insists that every game in the Scottish Premiership is important considering the fact that the quality of the league has improved drastically this season.



Lusting was named captain for the Bhoys’ 6-0 win over St Johnstone last weekend in the Premiership as Celtic climbed to third place in the table with a resounding win.











Brendan Rodgers’ men have now secured consecutive wins in the league against Aberdeen and St Johnstone respectively, to put their league campaign back on track.



The international break is now upon Celtic and Lustig believes the Bhoys must make sure they remain focused as maintaining momentum can be difficult.





Lustig also admitted that it is important for the Hoops to be ready for the game against Hibernian after the international break. considering the fact that the league is getting tougher and more competitive by the day.



“If you lose a game, and then go away on international duty, it’s hard because you want to play straight away”, Lustig told Celtic View.



“But at the same time, when we play really well like we did against St Johnstone, of course we want to keep that going.



“Now we’ll go away, hopefully all the boys stay fit and we’ll come back and be ready for Hibs.



“Every game is a big game, it’s a really tight league at the moment, so it’s a big game and hopefully we can keep the good form going.”



Following the meeting with Hibernian, Celtic round off October by playing Red Bull Salzburg and Hearts.

