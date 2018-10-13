XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

13/10/2018 - 20:58 BST

No Way Back For Tottenham Hotspur Flop

 




Vincent Janssen has no way back into the Tottenham Hotspur squad even if Fernando Llorente leaves the club in the January transfer window, it has been claimed.

Janssen spent last season on loan at Fenerbahce in Turkey, and Tottenham unsuccessfully tried to ship him out during the summer transfer window once again.




Mauricio Pochettino has shown little inclination to recall the Dutchman into the fold and he is not part of either Spurs' Premier League or Champions League squads.

Llorente, the designated cover for Harry Kane, has done little since joining Tottenham last year from Swansea and could leave the club in the January window.
 


But according to Football London, even that would not open the door for Janssen to get another chance to prove his worth as Tottenham are not interested in keeping him at the club.

Once the January window opens, Tottenham will try to ship the Dutchman out and he could well return to Turkey to rekindle his career.


Tottenham are confident that in Lucas Moura and Heung-Min Son they have the personnel to score goals if Kane is not available for any reason.

Janssen cost Tottenham a fee of €20m to sign from AZ Alkmaar.
 