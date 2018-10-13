No Way Back For Tottenham Hotspur Flop

Follow @insidefutbol





Vincent Janssen has no way back into the Tottenham Hotspur squad even if Fernando Llorente leaves the club in the January transfer window, it has been claimed.



Janssen spent last season on loan at Fenerbahce in Turkey, and Tottenham unsuccessfully tried to ship him out during the summer transfer window once again.











Mauricio Pochettino has shown little inclination to recall the Dutchman into the fold and he is not part of either Spurs' Premier League or Champions League squads.



Llorente, the designated cover for Harry Kane, has done little since joining Tottenham last year from Swansea and could leave the club in the January window.





But according to Football London, even that would not open the door for Janssen to get another chance to prove his worth as Tottenham are not interested in keeping him at the club.



Once the January window opens, Tottenham will try to ship the Dutchman out and he could well return to Turkey to rekindle his career.



Tottenham are confident that in Lucas Moura and Heung-Min Son they have the personnel to score goals if Kane is not available for any reason.



Janssen cost Tottenham a fee of €20m to sign from AZ Alkmaar.

