Renewed Energy – Jack Ross Expects Sunderland Players Back Fresh

Sunderland boss Jack Ross insists that his team will make full use of the international break and come back with renewed energy for a busy period ahead.



The Black Cats ensured progress in the EFL Trophy with a win against League Two side Carlisle United on Tuesday night, recording a 3-1 victory.











Now Sunderland are on an extended break, with their scheduled meeting with Blackpool postponed as the international fixtures unfold.



While Ross had been clear he would have loved the momentum to continue, he is keen to stress the importance of a break as it will give Sunderland a breather from the busy League One schedule, allowing them to come back fresh, with renewed energy.





“We’ll do some recovery work and have some time off at the end of the week and over the weekend, and then come back on Monday”, Ross was quoted as saying by Chronicle Live.



“It’s a good time for us to have a breather, because you don’t often get that in this league.



“We’ll take advantage of that."



And Ross expects his men to report back for duty fresh and raring to go.



“I think they’ll come back with renewed energy again.”



Sunderland will play their next game in the league on 20th September against Shrewsbury Town away from home, looking to continue with their winning momentum.

