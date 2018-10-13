XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

13/10/2018 - 16:14 BST

This Is Biggest Difference – West Ham Star Compares Premier League and Ligue 1

 




West Ham centre-back Issa Diop insists that the biggest difference between Premier League and Ligue 1 is that the teams in England have to be strong in transition.

The 21-year-old joined West Ham on a big money deal from Ligue 1 side Toulouse as the Hammers splashed the cash.




Prior to his move to England, the 21-year-old had never played his football outside France, coming through the youth ranks at Toulouse.

While being asked to point out the biggest difference between the types of football in France and England, Diop said that it is the transition game teams play in the Premier League that makes it more attractive.
 


The French Under-21 international also took time to insist that the attacking players in England are all of a good standard.

“[The Premier League] is a championship where you have to be very, very strong in transition”, Diop told Toulouse-based newspaper La Depeche.


“For me it's the biggest difference from France.

"Offensive players are all talented and very athletic, more than in France.

"There are not necessarily more physical battles but the players are faster and more beefy.”

The youngster has represented France at various youth levels and will hope turning out for West Ham leads to a senior cap.
 