Tottenham Tipped To Wait Before Re-opening Contract Talks With Spurs Star

Tottenham Hotspur and Toby Alderweireld will wait and see how the second half of the season goes before reopening negotiations over a new contract, it has been claimed.



Talks between the Belgian’s representatives and Tottenham broke down earlier this year and Spurs felt the defender was asking for too much money in the new contract.











Tottenham were prepared to listen to offers for the 29-year-old in the summer and he was heavily linked with a move to Manchester United, but Alderweireld stayed put.



Alderweireld's current deal runs out next summer and while Tottenham have an option to extend it for one more year, it will bring a release clause of £25m into effect.





The defender has regained his place in the starting eleven this season and has been playing regularly, but according to Football London, the two sides are still some way off holding another round of negotiations over a new deal.



The Belgian is happier that he is again playing regular football and the animosity between the club and the player has lessened this season.



However, both sides are tipped to wait until the January window and then see how the second half of the season goes before committing to talks over a new contract.



Alderweireld is widely tipped to leave Tottenham next summer if a resolution over a fresh deal is not found.

