We Spoke About How Important Fans Are To Club – Leeds United Talent

Leeds United youngster Jamie Shackleton has revealed that the importance of the fans who turn up to watch the Whites play every week was briefed to the players during pre-season.



Shackleton was one among several players who were promoted from the Under-23s to the first team under Marcelo Bielsa this season and has quickly established himself in and around the squad.











The 18-year-old has registered five appearances across all competitions, albeit playing in an unnatural right-back position, and has settled in well under Bielsa.



The Whites academy graduate understands the link young players have with the fans, but admits it was reinforced during the summer.





Shackleton says that the players within the first team squad were made to understand the emotional attachment that fans share with the club during pre-season and insisted that everyone is working towards making the supporters happy.



“There were a few of the Under-23s players that were selected to train with the first team from day one of pre-season and I was one of them”, Shackleton told the League Football Education magazine.



“In the second week of pre-season, we spoke about the fans and how they’re the most important people to this club, how passionate they are and what it means to them to go and watch us play football.



“Their lives involve a lot of hard work throughout the week to be able to afford a ticket for the weekend so we had our own insight into a bit of hard graft away from football by going round the whole training ground clearing all the litter from the pitches, bushes, everything really.”



Shackleton will be looking to make the most of any opportunities Bielsa throws his way this season.

