Boost For Sweden As Pontus Jansson Added To Squad

Pontus Jansson has joined the Sweden squad for training today, maintaining coach Janne Andersson's squad number at 25, following the withdrawal of Mikael Ishak.



Striker Ishak, who is on the books at German Bundesliga club 1.FC Nurnberg, felt something in his thigh in training on Friday and had an examination on Saturday.











Following the results it was decided that Ishak would pull out of the squad and return to Nurnberg.



Confirming Ishak's withdrawal, Sweden also revealed that Jansson has been added to the squad and the Leeds United defender will join in training on Sunday.





Jansson has been waiting on becoming a father, but has now joined the national team squad.



The Leeds United centre-back is now available if Andersson wants to pick him for Sweden's friendly meeting with Slovakia on Tuesday night.



Sweden played out a 0-0 draw in the UEFA Nations League against Russia on Thursday.



The Swedes sit bottom of their group after taking one point from two games.

