Front Three Struggling, We Need Creativity In Midfield, Former Liverpool Star Believes

Jason McAteer thinks Jurgen Klopp needs to add more creativity to his Liverpool side to help the Reds front three, who are struggling to hit last season's heights.



Liverpool were powered to a top four finish and the final of the Champions League last term by goals from Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah, who developed the reputation of being a deadly attacking trio.











But the trio have not had the same effect yet this season and McAteer believes they badly need help from midfield.



Klopp has preferred a midfield three of James Milner, Georginio Wijnaldum and Jordan Henderson, with Naby Keita on occasion slotting in when rotation has been employed, and McAteer thinks none are creative enough.





McAteer said on LFC TV: "At the moment the front three are not clicking and there is something not quite right."



And turning his attention to the midfield, he added: "I just think we need a bit more creativity at the moment in that middle three.



"I kind of get it with Gini and Milner, or maybe Gini and Henderson sitting there, protecting that creative player, who could maybe do something.



"Maybe a [Xherdan] Shaqiri dropped in, in front of them, to help out the top three.



"I just think they are struggling at the minute and the middle three, as industrious as they are and as hard working, they are not going to get you goals.



"They won't break into the box and create havoc around the area.



"They do a fantastic job, but I just think at the minute it's the front three that need the help.



"And they need a bit of creativity."



Liverpool have scored the lowest amount of goals of the top four so far, managing 15 goals, while Arsenal (19), Chelsea (18) and Manchester City (21) have scored more.

