He’s At A High Level – Denmark U21 Boss Pleased With Tottenham Target Joachim Andersen

Denmark Under-21 boss Niels Frederiksen believes that Tottenham Hotspur target Joachim Andersen is benefiting from facing quality attackers in the Italian top flight.



Andersen, who is on the books at Sampdoria, has caught the eye with his solid displays in Serie A so far this season.











Tottenham have been scouting the Denmark Under-21 star ahead of a potential swoop and Frederiksen likes what he has seen from the centre-back, feeling he has come through a tough time in Italy.



"His is the story of a young kid who went out and suffered. In the first eight months at Sampdoria, he did not see the team at all", Frederiksen told sn.dk.





"But now he has got his chance and he has seized it.



"He is at a high level and he is facing some good attackers in Serie A."



Andersen was eased into Italian football by Sampdoria last season and made just seven appearances in Serie A, spanning 545 minutes on the pitch.



The 22-year-old has already surpassed the total this term, managing 720 minutes across eight Serie A outings for Sampdoria and earning praise for his performances.



He will hope to again be involved after the international break when Sampdoria entertain Sassuolo, looking to continue their good start to the campaign; they sit fifth.

