He’s Off It, He’s Not Adjusted – Former Liverpool Star On Reds Summer Signing

Jason McAteer believes that Liverpool summer signing Naby Keita has yet to get to grips with the intensity of the Premier League.



Jurgen Klopp splashed the cash to sign Keita from Bundesliga side RB Leipzig and he arrived at Anfield in the summer transfer window, expected to quickly shine in the English top flight.











Keita has been handed chances to impress by Klopp, being shuffled in and out of Liverpool's midfield three, with Georginio Wijnaldum, Jordan Henderson and James Milner.



The Guinea international has yet to turn heads and McAteer believes that he is struggling with the move to the Premier League.





Speaking on LFC TV, former Liverpool midfielder McAteer said: "I think Keita is slightly off it.



"I don't think he's adjusted to the Premier League.



"It might be that the intensity is a little bit too much."



Keita, 23, has made a total of ten appearances across all competitions for Liverpool this season and is yet to score or register an assist.



Highly rated by Klopp, the midfielder is locked down on a contract at Anfield until the summer of 2023.

