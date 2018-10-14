XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

14/10/2018 - 13:07 BST

Liverpool Legend Urges Big Game Approach Against Huddersfield and Cardiff

 




Liverpool legend Gary Gillespie has urged the Reds to make sure they treat matches against Huddersfield Town and Cardff City after the international break with the same importance as clashes against title rivals.

Jurgen Klopp's side played out draws against Chelsea and Manchester City before the international break, something which ensured things are as they were in the Premier League and Liverpool earned no advantage over their rivals.




They now have Premier League games to come against strugglers Huddersfield and Cardiff before the end of the month and Gillespie is keen to see the matches treated with the same importance.

Gillespie admits that Liverpool have come up short against title rivals of late, picking up wins against the smaller teams.
 


"Where we slipped up last season was against the bigger teams where we didn't play particularly well", the former Liverpool defender said on LFC TV.

"I think it was one win in 15 against our fellow competitors.


"If we're going to be contenders for the title then you need to pick up points against these top teams.

"But you need to have the same approach against the lesser lights, the likes of Huddersfield and Cardiff."

Liverpool have a Champions League group stage game against Red Star Belgrade sandwiched between a trip to Huddersfield and a home match against Cardiff.
 