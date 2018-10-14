Liverpool Legend Urges Big Game Approach Against Huddersfield and Cardiff

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool legend Gary Gillespie has urged the Reds to make sure they treat matches against Huddersfield Town and Cardff City after the international break with the same importance as clashes against title rivals.



Jurgen Klopp's side played out draws against Chelsea and Manchester City before the international break, something which ensured things are as they were in the Premier League and Liverpool earned no advantage over their rivals.











They now have Premier League games to come against strugglers Huddersfield and Cardiff before the end of the month and Gillespie is keen to see the matches treated with the same importance.



Gillespie admits that Liverpool have come up short against title rivals of late, picking up wins against the smaller teams.





"Where we slipped up last season was against the bigger teams where we didn't play particularly well", the former Liverpool defender said on LFC TV.



"I think it was one win in 15 against our fellow competitors.



"If we're going to be contenders for the title then you need to pick up points against these top teams.



"But you need to have the same approach against the lesser lights, the likes of Huddersfield and Cardiff."



Liverpool have a Champions League group stage game against Red Star Belgrade sandwiched between a trip to Huddersfield and a home match against Cardiff.

